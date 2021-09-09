Crime Watch 8

Danville jail contractor accused of dealing drugs, detained at jail he was working to replace

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A jail contractor in Hendricks County was arrested on Thursday and detained at the jail he was working to replace, the Danville Metropolitan Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police responded to the Old Farm Plaza parking lot on reports of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers located a man who appeared to have overdosed on heroin.

The man later told police that he had gotten the illicit drug from a contractor at the construction site where the city’s new jail was being built.

Officers located the contractor and stopped him as he was leaving the construction site, noting that he had a suspended driver’s license and a locked safe in his vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant for the safe and found substantial amounts of what is believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, syringes and paraphernalia.

The contractor was arrested and faces a number of drug-related charges.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.