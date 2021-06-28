Danville PD looking for theft, fraud suspect

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for a person wanted for theft and fraud, according to the Danville Police Department.
Police said that on May 22, the suspect smashed a car window and then broke into the vehicle, stealing a woman’s purse at the soccer fields at County Road 200 South in Danville.
About a month after the theft, on June 18, the female suspect used the victim’s driver’s license and checks in order to make withdraws at four different banks for more than $10,000.
PolicPolice said the fraudulent withdraws took place at banks in Plainfield, Clayton and Greencastle.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 317-745-3001.