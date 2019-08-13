Danville police seek help to find pizzeria burglary suspect

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help to identify a suspect in a burglary at a pizzeria.

Police said a male suspect on Monday morning burglarized the Jack’s Pizza, 1350 E. Main St. The time of the pizzeria burglary was not provided in a Tuesday Facebook post that included black-and-white surveillance video.

Police also gave no information in the post on what was taken or any damage done to the pizzeria.

Anyone with information was asked to call the city’s 24-hour anonymous crime-tip line at (317) 745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Please reference Case 6045 during the call.