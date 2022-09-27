Crime Watch 8

Daughter finds mother dead in Anderson home; death ruled a homicide

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Alexis Mitchell
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Monday afternoon in her home by her daughter, and Anderson Police Department says it’s a homicide.

At 3:49 p.m. Monday, Anderson police went to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street for an unknown disturbance.

Officers arrived to the scene and contacted the 28-year-old caller, who led them to her deceased 49-year-old mother, police said.

Detectives have a suspect in custody and will release more details later, the department said in a news release.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s identity was not released Monday night.

