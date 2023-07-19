‘Death before dishonor’: 2 teens charged for May murder in Lawrence

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two teens have been charged with murder after they were allegedly involved in a May shooting in Lawrence that left 18-year-old Bryce Brown dead and another man injured.

Derek Reasor, 16, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury, one count of armed robbery, and one count of dangerous possession of a firearm.

Quayvon George, 16, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, and one count of armed robbery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at 5:52 p.m. on May 26, officers with the Lawrence Police Department were sent to an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Louisville Drive on a report of a person shot.

Upon their arrival, they found a man “slumped over at the steering wheel” of a sedan, the affidavit said.

The man, identified as Brown, was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head. Medics at the scene pronounced him deceased.

Officers were then sent to a nearby gas station. When they arrived, they found a man with a bullet graze wound to the stomach. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Using social media video, text communication, phone records, security camera footage, and body camera footage, detectives pieced together the events that led to Brown’s death.

Detectives parsed through Instagram messages from early May, the day of the shooting, and the days following the shooting. Reasor and George both posted multiple times on Instagram leading up to Brown’s death, and after.

Reasor flew to Florida, where his mother allegedly lives, after the shooting and posted a photo with the caption, “Death before dishonor.”

The affidavit claims Reasor and George shot Brown at the apartment complex after a drug deal. It also says they shot the man who was found at the nearby gas station.

In addition to the shooting, Reasor and George are charged with armed robbery because they allegedly used force and displayed a firearm.

Reasor and George are both set to appear in court for a pretrial conference on Sept. 7.