Crime Watch 8

Death investigation on northeast side ruled a homicide

Police went to check on a person's welfare on April 29, 2021, and found a woman dead. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Thursday death of a woman on the northeast side has been declared a homicide, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to 8841 Fluvia Terrace near 86th Street and Allisonville Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to check on a person’s welfare and found a woman dead with undefined trauma.

Police say homicide detectives arrived at the scene and were assisted by the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency in their investigation. The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.