Death investigation turns into homicide after man found fatally shot on west side

Red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds on the city’s west side, police say.

At 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue on a report of a death investigation. That’s an area near the Indianapolis Public Library and Haughville Park.

After arriving, responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

IMPD detectives and The Marion County Coroner’s Office investigated the scene and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.