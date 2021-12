Crime Watch 8

Death investigation underway in east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a death in an east side neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to the 2300 block of Adams Street just before 6:30 p.m. That is near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive.

No additional information about the circumstances of the investigation were immediately available.