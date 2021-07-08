Crime Watch 8

Homicide investigation underway on city’s south side

A death investigation was underway in the 4500 block of Earlham Drive on the south side of Indianapolis on the morning of July 8, 2021. (WISH Photo/Will Shaw)
by: Adam Staten
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation was underway Thursday morning on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Earlham Drive for a person down.

Once on the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive with “undisclosed trauma.” A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

