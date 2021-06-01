Crime Watch 8

Death investigation underway on city’s south side

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person on the city's south side. (WISH Photo)
by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said Tuesday officers were called to the 3600 block of Carson Avenue on reports of an unresponsive person. That’s near National and South Keystone avenues.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Information about the victim or what led to the death has not been released.

This is a developing story.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

FBI agent charged with the attempted murder of man onboard Washington, DC-area subway system

National /

Curiosity rover spies colorful iridescent clouds on Mars

National /

For the first time in over a year, the US records a daily average of fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus /

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in Floyd’s death

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.