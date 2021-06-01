Crime Watch 8

Death investigation underway on city’s south side

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person on the city's south side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said Tuesday officers were called to the 3600 block of Carson Avenue on reports of an unresponsive person. That’s near National and South Keystone avenues.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Information about the victim or what led to the death has not been released.

This is a developing story.