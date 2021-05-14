Crime Watch 8

Homicide investigation underway on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 1700 block of North Layman Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a report of a gun shot.

Officers were able to locate the adult male victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim was found in an apartment where one other person was when officers arrived on the scene. That person is cooperating with officers.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly incident at this time.