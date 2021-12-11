Crime Watch 8

Death investigation underway on east side near Brookside Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a death on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue just after 10:30 Saturday morning. That is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street just north of Brookside Park.

IMPD provided no information other than confirming officers were on the scene of a death investigation and saying homicide detectives were responding to help with the investigation.