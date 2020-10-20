Body found after police put out fire on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police officer who spotted a fire Monday night on the city’s near northeast side found a body nearby.

A patrol officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was near East 37th Street and Baltimore Avenue — a residential area — around 9:43 p.m. and spotted a fire. Once the fire was put out, a male body was found, according to police at the scene.

It’s not clear whether the body was on fire, police said, and the person’s death did not appear to be natural.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, Officer William Young said in an email.

No information about the identity of the victim or how he died was immediately available.