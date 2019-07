INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a homicide that happened on the west side Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Chapelwood Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Sunday after reports of a disturbance.

Police found a man and a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

