Death of 2 adults in Fishers under investigation

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fishers are investigating the death of two adults Wednesday morning.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers were called to the 12600 block of Ladson Street just after 1 a.m. for a family disturbance.

After arriving on the scene, two people – a 20-year-old male and a 73-year-old female – were located, suffering injuries police believe to have been from a firearm.

Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names and identities of the deceased have not been released.