Crime Watch 8

Death of 2 adults in Fishers under investigation

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fishers are investigating the death of two adults Wednesday morning.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers were called to the 12600 block of Ladson Street just after 1 a.m. for a family disturbance.

After arriving on the scene, two people – a 20-year-old male and a 73-year-old female – were located, suffering injuries police believe to have been from a firearm.

Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names and identities of the deceased have not been released.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump wages Twitter fights in midst of virus crisis

National /

Indiana egg producer donates to homebound families

Indiana News /

Study: 1 out of 6 jobs hurt by social distancing

Inside INdiana Business /

Remote working, e-learning: ‘A playground for hackers’

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.