88-year-old man found dead in home ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 88-year-old man found dead in a home in “a nice, quiet area” has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

The man was found inside a home in the 2500 block of Union Street, near Madison Avenue on the near south side, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when friends came by to see him, according to Officer Genae Cook with the IMPD Public Affairs Office.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical professionals responded to the home and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The man’s death was initially treated as a death investigation, but apparent trauma found on his body led detectives to treat the incident as a homicide.

Police believe the victim lived by himself, and detectives are seeking information from neighbors and people who recently saw the man.

No other information about the victim’s identity was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.