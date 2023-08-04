Delaware Co. prosecutor formally charges suspect in Muncie mass shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that charges were formally filed against the suspect arrested in Sunday’s Muncie mass shooting.

John Vance Jr., 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

News 8 previously reported a man died and more than a dozen people were injured during a shooting at a block party in Muncie on Sunday. Vance was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Muncie Police Department.

The prosecutor’s office said in a release, at this time, the offenses for which Vance was arrested did not include charges related to the killing of Joseph Bonner, 30, of Muncie.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a fight between Bonner and Vance led up to the gunfire at a block party, leaving Bonner dead.

The Delaware County Prosecutor said part of his investigation into the mass shooting will center around the person who hosted the party.

The host of the party told I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher that he is not making any public comments at this time, despite Muncie police trying to place blame on him for what happened.

The office noted that the investigation into Bonner’s death and the events on Sunday are rapidly evolving and ongoing.

“No one should infer or speculate that there will or not be additional charges filed against Mr. Vance or any additional arrests. This investigation is far from over. The investigation and any subsequent prosecution will go where the facts and evidence take it.” Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office

Related Coverage