Delaware County judge grants convicted killer’s motion for early release
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County judge on Wednesday granted a convicted killer’s motion for early release, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release.
On Wednesday, Delaware Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling granted a motion for sentence modification filed by convicted killer Matt Stidham, 51. The hearings in this case took place on July 8 and Aug. 8. Dowling, despite the objections of the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, ordered that Stidham be released from prison and placed on probation.
On May, 13, 1993, Stidham was convicted of murder, robbery, criminal confinement, battery, and auto theft. The Indiana Supreme Court characterized Stidham’s crimes as “brutal” and “horrific.”
Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman provided the following statement:
“A vicious, callous, and brutal killer has been granted early release and turned back into our community despite the repeated objections of the Prosecutor. Matt Stidham’s crimes were pre-meditated, brutal, and disturbing. The court’s own order in this case states that “the victim was likely mentally challenged.” Not once during the hearing on the Petition for Modification, did the Defendant turn toward the victim’s family and display even a modicum of remorse or sorrow. The victim’s family are completely against early release. Today I share in their pain and frustration. I stated the following in my brief that was made part of the court record on August 30, 2024, ‘mercy to the Defendant, in the form of a sentence reduction, is nothing but a cruel slap in the face to the memory of the innocent victim and his surviving family.’ at page 37. The mere passage of time does not erase the pain and suffering inflicted at the hands of violent criminals. The mere fact that a violent offender has ‘done well’ in prison should not be grounds for early release. Offenders who are in prison are expected to follow the rules, be good, and rehabilitate. Accordingly, the law already gives them a time cut for good behavior. Stidham has already received and has benefited from an approximate 50% cut to his total sentence. Moreover, as outlined in my brief that was filed with the court, I have very serious concerns about the testimony of the Defendant’s ‘expert witness.’”