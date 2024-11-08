Delaware County judge grants convicted killer’s motion for early release

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County judge on Wednesday granted a convicted killer’s motion for early release, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

On Wednesday, Delaware Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling granted a motion for sentence modification filed by convicted killer Matt Stidham, 51. The hearings in this case took place on July 8 and Aug. 8. Dowling, despite the objections of the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, ordered that Stidham be released from prison and placed on probation.

On May, 13, 1993, Stidham was convicted of murder, robbery, criminal confinement, battery, and auto theft. The Indiana Supreme Court characterized Stidham’s crimes as “brutal” and “horrific.”

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman provided the following statement: