Delphi defense suggests it may call Kegan Kline to testify

Kegan Kline is led away from a Miami County courtroom at his sentencing on July 27, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thursday court filing by the defense team for Richard Allen suggests they may call Kegan Kline as a witness in the Delphi murders case.

The motion by Allen’s attorneys asks Judge Frances Gull to order Kline transported to court from the prison where he is currently serving time. The defense motion says Kline would be called a witness to testify and that the date of his testimony remains uncertain.

Kline is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to 25 charges connected to child pornography and child solicitation.

Kline admitted using the ‘anthony_shots’ social media profile to receive nearly 100 sexually explicit photos and videos from underage girls.

In Dec. 2020 after Kline’s arrest, Indiana State Police publicly suggested the social media account may be connected to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Investigators believe someone using the account had been communicating with the girls within hours of their disappearance.

Kline was never publicly named as a suspect in the Delphi case, and was never charged in the deaths.

The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected Kline’s appeal of his sentence in June.

Allen’s attorneys filed similar motions Thursday to have three additional state prison inmates brought to court to testify.

Jury selection in Richard Allen’s case is set to begin Monday.