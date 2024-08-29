Delphi murders judge to allow Richard Allen’s confessions

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Special Judge Fran Gull on Thursday agreed to allow the confessions of suspect Richard Allen to be heard when the Delphi murders suspect goes to trial in October.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen is said to have confessed to killing the teen girls to several people over the span of months. Recent court filings show Allen confessed to his wife over the phone, to fellow inmates at the Westville Correctional facility, and to guards at the facility.

Normally, people are not held inside a prison until after they are convicted. Allen was recently moved to the Carroll County jail in advance of the approaching trial.

Allen’s defense attorneys had attempted to keep a jury from Allen County from hearing the confessions during the trial in Delphi. The defense has argued that extreme conditions inside the prison helped contribute to Allen developing a psychosis, which is when the confessions happened.

The judge on Friday abruptly canceled a public hearing in Allen’s case.

The defense also wants the jurors to hear evidence that someone else killed the teen girls.

The trial was set to start Oct. 14 and run through Nov. 15.