Crime Watch 8

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen due in court Friday

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the suspect charged in the 2017 Delphi murders, is expected at the Carroll County Courthouse on Friday for a 10 a.m. hearing.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Judge Frances Gull, a special judge from Allen County, will consider several major issues on Friday, including a request by Allen’s court-appointed legal team for additional evidence in the case.

Allen’s lawyers will try to convince Gull to force the prosecutor’s office to hand over a trove of evidence, including the names and names and addresses of confidential informants, all phone records and witness statements, and details on any electronic surveillance or recordings.

The defense laid out their request in a seven-page court filing, I-Team 8’s Richard Essex reported Monday.

“The lawyers want every police report connected to the murders. Allen’s court-appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense…and the first step in the discovery phase of this case,” Essex wrote.

Judge Gull will also hear Allen’s request to have the case moved at least 150 miles out of Carroll County.

Allen’s attorneys argued in November that the amount of publicity the case has received “will make it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of this case” and moving the trial 150 miles away would “significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool.”

Gull is also expected to consider Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland’s request for a gag order in the case. A gag order would prohibit lawyers, law enforcement, court workers, the coroner’s office, and family members from discussing the case with the media.