Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys ask judge to block some evidence

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is shown emerging from a courthouse after a hearing. (WISH File Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen want a judge to block at least some ballistics evidence from the trial.

That’s from a motion the defense team filed Tuesday. The full motion remains under seal and out of public view.

Allen faces two counts of murder for the Feb. 13, 2017, deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi. Allen was arrested in the case on Oct. 28.

Investigators claim ballistics testing links an unfired bullet found at the Delphi crime scene to a gun owned by Allen.

Investigators have not however revealed how Williams and German were killed.

Allen is due in court on Thursday.