Trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Friday

Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing, Nov. 22, 2022, in Delphi, Ind. Allen, of Delphi, is scheduled to go on trail Oct. 14, 2024 for the slayings of two teenage girls, Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, who were killed while hiking in 2017 near their small community in northern Indiana hometown. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen is set to begin Friday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Special Judge Frances Gull met with the press on Thursday to discuss her plans for the trial and the rules she intends to enforce.

Gull said she plans to “run a tight ship,” including holding court six days a week, not even stopping for Election Day, reports News 8’s Tim Spears.

Judge Gull swore in the 12-person jury and four alternate jurors on Thursday. The jurors were then transported to Carroll County, where they will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Jurors will have no access to the internet, TV, or radio that isn’t supervised by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They will also be under supervision during phone calls and weekend meetings with their families, Spears reports.

Gull held a hearing Thursday in Allen County, where jury selection was held, on a key motion in the trial.

She told prosecutors that she needed more time to consider a motion to prohibit the jury from seeing two widely-circulated police sketches that investigators used before the arrest of suspect Richard Allen.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland asked that the photos not be admitted into evidence or referred to during the trial because they are “not relevant” and would “confuse and mislead” the jury.

Gull is expected to announce her decision on Friday before the start of the trial.

Additionally, Judge Gull ruled that witnesses like guards can testify to confessions the defense says Allen made in jail, but they cannot testify as to whether they believe he is guilty or innocent.

In a surprise decision at that same hearing, the defense team withdrew its request to have jurors visit the scene where the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found in February 2022.

The defense said previously they wanted jurors to see the scene “with their own eyes,” but prosecutors objected, citing citing concerns and changes in the area in the seven years since the bodies were found.

Court goes into session at 9 a.m.

Follow News 8 on air and online for updates throughout the Delphi Murders trial.