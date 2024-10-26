Delphi Murders trial: Day 8 live blog

A view of the jury box in the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. Day 8 in the murder trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in 2017, continued in Delphi on Oct. 26, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Day eight in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Saturday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Sixteen Allen County residents sit as the jury on the case.

Day 8 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

9 a.m.: Court begins for Saturday session

Brief summary of Day 7 in the Delphi murders trial

At 9:05 a.m., the state called its first witness to the stand: Melissa Oberg, a operations data analyst for a clinical asset health management company. Oberg previously worked as a forensic firearm analyst for the Indiana State Police, but resigned in 2013.

Oberg explained to the jury the process of analyzing a firearm, the different impressions made on bullets, the parts of the gun, and more. The state then showed pictures of an unspent .40-caliber bullet, or the “magic bullet” found near Libby German and Abby Williams’ bodies near Deer Creek. Oberg identified the bullet as a Winchester .40-caliber cartridge that had no biological substance on it. She also noted possible ejector marks and compared it to ejector marks from a Glock 22, another .40-caliber weapon.

After a brief recess, Oberg showed the jury a presentation that concluded that the gun collected from Richard Allen’s home in 2022 had cycled the cartridge that was found near the bodies. She compared tool marks from the unspent cartridge and a test cartridge, saying “several marks were in sufficient agreement.” Oberg finished by confirming the cartridge found at the scene had not been fired.

Oberg said earlier that toolmarks are “features imparted on an object by the contact and force extended from a tool.”

Court recessed for lunch and returned around 1:15 p.m. Friday. News 8’s Kyla Russell reported an alternate juror did not return from lunch and was excused, leaving 12 jurors and three alternates.

Oberg continued testifying as the defense began their cross-examination. Defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked Oberg to define “sufficient agreement” and discussed how PCAST (President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology) has been studying if the “tool mark industry” is valid science.

Oberg and Rozzi entered a back-and-forth, with Oberg defining how pressure is what is different between cycling or versus firing a cartridge. She again confirmed that the marks on the cartridge helped her determine it matched Allen’s gun. Rozzi asked Oberg if it’s possible that an unspent round could have been cycled through multiple firearms; she agreed.

After a short break, Oberg presented exhibits and answered questions from the jurors. The questions included one about the cycled bullet found near the girls’ bodies and others about the bullets taken from Allen’s home and cycled as part of Oberg’s testing.

Oberg concluded by saying “the results of those tests did not result in an exact match.”