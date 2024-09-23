Allen defense wants Delphi Murders jury to visit crime scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Defense attorneys want jurors deciding the fate of Richard Allen to visit the crime scene in the case before reaching a verdict.

Allen’s attorneys filed their motion for the crime scene visit on Monday.

The defense teams wants Judge Frances Gull to let jurors go to the site where the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found on February 14, 2017.

The request also asks that the jury be allowed to walk the trail from the Freedom Bridge to the Monon High Bridge and view the end of the bridge were investigators say the girls were abducted.

A video on one of the girl’s cell phones shows a man walking along that bridge and recorded his voice saying, “Guys, down the hill.”

Allen’s attorneys also want jurors to see the location where prosecutors claim Richard Allen parked his car on the day the girls disappeared.

Allen faces charges of murder in the case and has maintained his innocence throughout.

Prosecutors have not yet filed their official response. There’s no indication yet when Judge Gull might rule on the motion.

Jury selection is set to begin October 14. The trial is expected to last approximately five weeks.

