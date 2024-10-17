Delphi defense withdraws crime scene visit request; judge to rule on sketches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Special Judge Frances Gull will not make a decision on a key motion in the Delphi murders trial until proceedings begin Friday morning.

Judge Gull told prosecutors Thursday that she needed more time to consider a motion from prosecutors to prohibit the jury from seeing two widely-circulated police sketches that investigators used before the arrest of suspect Richard Allen.

In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors asked that the composite sketches not be admitted as evidence or referred to during the trial because they are “not relevant” and would “confuse or mislead” the jury.

Gull will take the matter under advisement and announce her decision before the start of opening statements, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

The defense withdrew its request to have jurors visit the scene near the Monon High Bridge where the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found in February 2017.

The defense said previously they wanted jurors to see the scene “with their own eyes,” but prosecutors objected, citing security concerns and changes in the area in the seven years since the bodies was found.

Additionally, Judge Gull ruled that witnesses like guards can testify to confessions the defense says Allen made in jail, but they cannot testify as to whether they believe he is guilty or innocent.

She also administered the oath to the jurors who will hear the case. The jury was then taken to Carroll County, where will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

The jury consists of eight women and four men. Two men and two women will serve as alternates.

Opening statements are expected to begin Friday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.