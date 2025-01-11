Watch full interview with Delphi Murders defense attorneys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorneys for Delphi murderer Richard Allen are speaking after a yearslong gag order has been lifted.

A judge sentenced Allen to 140 years in December.

A jury in November found Allen, 52, guilty of two counts of murder and two counts for felony murder for the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

I-Team 8’s Kyla Russell was inside the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi for every day of testimony.

On Friday, she got to question the Delphi Murders defense attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Jennifer Auger.

With this story, watch the full interview.