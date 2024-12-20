Delphi Murders blog: Richard Allen sentencing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man convicted of murder in the 2017 Delphi Murders case, is set to be sentenced at the Carroll County courthouse Friday morning.

Allen, 52, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts for felony murder for the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen’s trial started Oct. 18 and spanned through mid-November. The 12-person jury deliberated for four days before delivering the guilty verdict on Nov. 11.

Friday’s sentencing hearing was set to begin at 9 a.m.

Allen’s attorneys recently filed a motion to get two of his murder convictions scrapped, claiming he cannot “constitutionally be convicted twice for the same crime.” It was unclear how Special Judge Fran Gull would respond to the filing.

IU law professor Jody Madeira spoke with I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher and said based on her calculations, both first degree murder convictions have a sentence range of 45 to 65 years.

If given consecutively, he’ll face a minimum of 90 years. Allen’s attorneys have already indicated they plan to appeal the conviction.

Cameras, once again, are not allowed in the courtroom.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available.

9 a.m.: Sentencing hearing set to begin

8:15 a.m.: Doors open at Carroll County courthouse

6 a.m.

News 8’s Colin Baillie, Kyla Russell, and Kody Fisher will be live in Delphi to cover Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Russell reports on X that at least 30 chairs are lined up outside the courthouse, all of them hoping for a spot inside.

Baillie and Fisher will be reporting from outside the courthouse. Meanwhile, Russell will be inside the courtroom to hear the sentencing first hand.

Close friends and family of Libby German and Abby Williams are expected to take the stand and speak directly to Allen for the first time since his 2022 arrest. They also plan to speak in one of two post-sentencing conferences.