Delphi Murders trial: Day 10 live blog

Day 10 of the Delphi Murders trial is Tuesday at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. Richard Allen, 52, is charged with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Trail in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. (Sketch by Li Buszka)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Day 10 in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Originally, 16 Allen County residents sat as the jury on the case, but one juror was dismissed on Oct. 25.

Day 10 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

9 A.M.: Court begins for Tuesday session

The first court session of the day is expected to begin at 9 a.m. The court adjourned at 5 p.m. Monday.

News 8’s Kyla Russell is back in Delphi for continuing coverage of the double murder trial of Richard Allen.

8 a.m.: Line waits outside courthouse doors

The line to get in to the Carroll County Courthouse on Day 10 of the Delphi Murders trial started forming at 5:30 Monday night, says News 8’s Kyla Russell. The number of people allowed inside the courtroom each day is limited, so the line starts forming as soon as the previous day’s session is adjourned.

Brief summary of Day 9 in the Delphi Murders trial

Monday began with testimony Stacy Bozinovski, a forensic scientist for the Indiana State Police who tested the DNA found at the scene where Abby Williams and Libby German died in February 2017.

Bozinovski walked the jury through the DNA collection process, the steps involved in testing DNA, and the many DNA swabs she collected from the scene near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Bozinovski testified that she found no DNA evidence that linked suspect Richard Allen to the crime scene.

She also told the jury that there was no DNA indicating that the girls had been sexually assaulted.

Bozinovski said recent testing showed the hair found in Abby’s hand was that of Libby’s sister, Kelsi German Siebert. Hair samples were also sent to the FBI for testing, and they said three hairs were found that did not match Abby or Libby’s DNA profiles.

Branches found on the girls’ bodies were also tested and two of them matched Libby’s DNA profile.

Bozinovski told the jury she tested Abby’s black hoodie for male DNA. She said the test was positive, but the DNA belonged to a male lab employee.

She also told the jury the cartridge found in between the two girls at the murder scene could not be tested because there was not enough DNA on it.

Bozinovski said she also tested the items found at Richard Allen’s home in 2022 and none of it pointed to Abby and Libby, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

The prosecution asked Bozinovski, “Did you find the DNA of Richard Allen on the DNA samples submitted to you?”

The forensic expert said no, adding that she “did not even create a male profile for any of the DNA.”

Maj. Pat Cicero was the next person to testify. Cicero is a LaPorte County sheriff’s major with previous experience as a crime scene investigator.

Cicero testified that he was called to work on the case in February and didn’t visit the crime scene until April 4.

He told the jury that he believes, based on the direction of blood found at the crime scene, that Libby was killed in one area of the crime scene and then dragged to a different spot.

Cicero said he did not believe Abby Williams was moved after injury. Williams did not have blood on her hands, which Cicero said could have been due to her possibly being restrained or unconscious.

Court adjourned for the day at 5 p.m.