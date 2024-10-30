Delphi Murders trial: Day 11 live blog

Day 11 of the Delphi Murders trial is getting underway at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. (Courtroom sketch provided by Li Buszka)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Day 10 in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Originally, 16 Allen County residents sat as the jury on the case, but one juror was dismissed on Oct. 25.

Day 10 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

9 A.M.: Court session begins

The first court session of the day is expected to begin at 9 a.m. The court adjourned at 5 p.m. Monday.

News 8’s Kyla Russell is back in Delphi for continuing coverage of the double murder trial of Richard Allen.

Brief summary of Day 10 in the Delphi Murders trial

Tuesday’s court proceedings included testimony from multiple witnesses, including:

Steve Mullin, Delphi’s police chief in February 2017

John Galipeau, former warden at the Westville Correction Facility

Ethan Drang, who supervised Allen while he was on suicide watch

Westville Correctional Officer Michael Clemons

The day began with two videos of police interviews with Richard Allen from October 2022.

The first video was an interview that took place on Oct. 13, 2022, before the search of Allen’s home and his arrest. The interview was conducted by Mullin and Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett.

Allen repeatedly denied being involved in the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, saying at one point, “You’re not going to to find anything that ties me to the murders.”

Allen ran through his version of what happened on Feb. 13, 2017. This included a description of what he was wearing, what car he was driving, what time he arrived at the trails, and what time he thought he left for home.

At one point in the video, investigators asked to extract data from Allen’s phone. Allen agreed at first, but then hesitated, saying he feels they think he had murdered the girls.

Allen became irritated during the interview and told Mullins and Liggett several times that he was not going to admit to something he didn’t do, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

The second video was an interview by Indiana State Police Lt. Jerry Holeman on Oct. 26, 2022. The video, parts of which had been redacted, is connected to Holeman’s testimony from Saturday, Russell says.

Holeman asked Allen if anyone borrowed his car, clothes, or gun for long periods of time, to which Allen said “no.” He also denied having his firearm with him on Feb. 13, 2017, the day of the murders.

He told Allen that a forensic report said the cartridge found at the scene had been cycled through his SIG Sauer P226. Allen had no explanation and told Holeman “there’s no way” that was true.

As he did with Mullin and Liggett, Allen told Holeman repeatedly that he did not kill “the two little girls,” Libby German and Abby Williams.

When Holeman said several people suggested Allen was “Bridge Guy,” Allen again denied it. Ed. Note: Holeman testified Saturday that this was one of several lies he told Allen “as a tactic.”

The video included a brief reunion between Allen and his wife, Kathy Allen. He told her he didn’t do it and then told Holeman “he would pay” for what he was doing to Kathy.

When court resumed after lunch, the first person to take the stand was John Galipeau, the former warden of the Westville Correctional Facility. Richard Allen was held at the facility from the time of his arrest until December 2023.

Galipeau answered rapid fire questions from both the state and the prosecution about Allen’s circumstances during his 13-month time of custody in their facility. He came into the unit on suicide watch and remained on it much of the time.

Allen was in the “prison inside of a prison” and his cell was 12 ft x 8 ft. He was there as his case was pending, unlike the many convicted offenders housed there. Galipeau said he has not heard of a safekeeper being held like that before, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

Galipeau said Allen was watched by inmates at first, but later, guards were put in charge of watching him. He said this change happened after Allen received some “legal mail” in April 2023 and began defecating in his cell and washing his face with toilet water.

Around the same time, Allen wrote his first confession, Galipeau told the court.

He slipped an envelope under his cell door with a request for interview inside. The paper read, “I’m ready to officially confess to killing Abby and Libby. I hope I get the chance to apologize to their families.” – Galipeau said he sent the confession off to internal affairs.

Eight correctional officers testified after that; seven of them worked at Westville. All eight guards told the court they heard Allen confess to the murders. Two of the officers, Ethan Drang and Michael Clemons, observed Allen while he was on suicide watch and documented his actions in real time.

Drang told the court he had no training on “when someone is faking a mental health condition.” He also described the events of April 5, 2023, a day when he said Allen was “crying and screaming” and later slipped an interview request under his cell door.

Westville correctional officer Michael Clemons was the next to testify.

Clemons’ log was shown to the court. It included the following timestamped entries:

7:30 a.m. : “God, I am so glad nobody gave up on me after I killed Abby and Libby.”

: “God, I am so glad nobody gave up on me after I killed Abby and Libby.” 8:01 a.m. : “I, Richard Matthew Allen, killed Abby and Libby all by myself, nobody helped me.”

: “I, Richard Matthew Allen, killed Abby and Libby all by myself, nobody helped me.” 8:03 a.m.: “I am not crazy, I am only acting like I’m crazy.”

Clemons mentioned a few other quotes from Allen, including “I am ready to confess,” “I don’t want to die,” and an unspecified moment where Allen was screaming nonsense.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked Clemons if Allen said how he killed Abby and Libby. Clemens said “no.”

Rozzi said that Allen’s statement at 8:03 a.m. was his response “to other inmates watching him.” Rozzi added that other inmates would call Allen “baby killer.”

Clemons then said he was not there when Allen was tased, and didn’t see or hear that Allen was smearing or eating feces. He also didn’t believe Allen was acting crazy, saying his shift in behavior was like a switch flip.

Rozzi asked Clemons about mental health codes, to which Clemons said if he knew Allen had a code, that might have changed his mind.

News 8’s Kyla Russell said court adjourned Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. Day 11 is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

