Delphi Murders trial: Day 15 live blog

A view inside the courtroom Nov. 2, 2024, of the Delphi Murders trial at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Li Buszka)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Day 15 in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Originally, 16 Allen County residents sat as the jury on the case, but one juror was dismissed on Oct. 25.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom. An artist is providing sketches from inside the courtroom, and three of those from Saturday’s testimony are included in this story.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

9 a.m.: Court in session for Monday

7:30 a.m.

News 8’s chief photographer John LeSage is at the Carroll County courthouse and says people are lining up hoping to grab a public seat for Monday’s session.

Brief summary of Day 14 in the Delphi Murders trial

The jury on Saturday viewed 10 camcorder videos taken of Richard Allen while he was in Westville Correctional Facility during April 2023. The videos were compiled by defense intern Max Baker, who also made a master spreadsheet categorizing the footage.

According to News 8’s Kyla Russell, four of the videos contained nudity and another of the videos showed Allen being transported and receiving medical treatment. No audio was played.

State prosecutor Nick McLeland objected to the videos’ being allowed in court, but Special Judge Fran Gull admitted them. The courtroom TV was turned away from the general public and media area during the viewing, so only the jury, Judge Gull, and the attorneys could see. Richard Allen was not able to see the footage.

Jury members were left shocked by the videos’ content, with many wearing wide-eyed expressions. Russell noted Allen’s defense attorney Jennifer Auger held her head in her hands, or watched with her hand over her mouth. At one point, Auger looked away.

Following a short recess, the videos were paused to allow Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter to testify. According to Russell, he was only on the stand for around 10 minutes. Carter explained his role in the Delphi Murders investigation, and confirmed that he released the FBI from the investigation in August 2021. He said it was his decision to do so, and requested the FBI return all evidence in their possession. Carter was then released from his subpoena.

After Carter left the stand, the jury watched five more videos taken of Allen from May 13 and June 20 of 2023. McLeland renewed his objection and the court viewed the footage anyway.

Multiple jurors sat uncomfortably during the videos, while others took notes. Auger and defense attorney Andrew Baldwin were seen looking away or shaking their heads. Baldwin was seen speaking with Allen with his arm around his shoulders, speaking to him quietly. Allen was taking notes and shaking his head.

The videos ended around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. Upon questioning from the defense, Max Becker said he created a similar spreadsheet and flash drive for videos of Allen taken from the security camera in his cell. McLeland said he would hold off on his cross-examination of Becker until all the videos were watched.

Court adjourned just before noon.