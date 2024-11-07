Delphi Murders trial: Day 18 live blog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is Day 18 in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Originally, 16 Allen County residents sat as the jury on the case, but one juror was dismissed on Oct. 25.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

9 a.m. Court in session for Thursday

After 17 days of witness testimony and evidence being presented, the jury will hear from both the prosecution and defense when closing arguments begin Thursday morning.

Special Judge Frances Gull told the jury Wednesday that they would hear several hours of closing arguments. The judge told each side they would have up to 2 1/2 hours.

Both sides will only be able to talk about the evidence and testimony that was admitted during the trial, which means the defense team will not be allowed to bring up Odinism or any of the third-party suspects they claim actually committed the murders.

When closing arguments are over, the jury will be given instructions. If they have reasonable doubt, they are instructed to find Richard Allen not guilty. If they believe Allen committed the murders, they are instructed to find him guilty.

After that, it will be up to the jury.

Deliberations could take hours or days. The 12-member jury (three alternates excluded) must reach a unanimous verdict. If they are unable to do so, the trial could end in a mistrial.

Brief summary of Day 17 in the Delphi Murders trial

The defense rested its case somewhat unexpectedly on Thursday as several expected witnesses did not take the stand. It also opted against putting suspect Richard Allen on the stand.

Judge Gull asked the defense to call their next witness and was told, “Your honor, we rest our case.”

The prosecution was asked to call its rebuttal witnesses. ln total, three were called, including psychiatrist Dr. John Martin, who treated Allen while he was at Westville Correctional Unit.

Martin, who has more than four decades of experience in corrections, told the court he was aware of Allen’s mental health history and that, when their sessions began in the fall of 2022, Allen was not showing symptoms of psychosis.

When Allen began showing signs of psychosis — smearing feces, washing with toilet water — Martin prescribed injections of Haldol (Haloperidol), an antipsychotic drug commonly used to treat schizophrenia. The shots were administered every four weeks.

Dr. Martin described a gradual shift in Allen’s behaviors between April and June 2023 and told the jury that Allen’s psychosis had faded by early May. He said Allen became aware of where he was and started sleeping, eating, and talking on the phone with his wife. Earlier testimony indicated Allen was psychotic for every confession he made.

Martin also said that Allen “was not in a state of psychosis” in June when Allen told him he wanted to “apologize to the families of the victims.”

The defense showed the jury a camcorder video of Allen on June 20. Their goal was to prove Allen wasn’t coherent that day, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

The jury heard again from Indiana State Police Master Trooper Brian Harshman, who reviewed over 700 phone calls made by Richard Allen while in custody.

Harshman said he also reviewed videos of Allen – including recent ones taped from his time inside the Cass County Jail since the trial started — and told the court Allen has threatened to kill officers there. He also confirmed Allen has been held alone in all of his facilities, including Cass County.

Previous witness Breann Wilbur also returned to the witness stand. Wilbur was on the Monon High Bridge trails the day the girls went missing. She said again that she did not see “Bridge Guy” or any kids.

The court adjourned Wednesday afternoon and would return Thursday morning.