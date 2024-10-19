Delphi Murders trial: Day 2 live blog

The Carroll County courthouse, seen here in July 2024. Court proceedings in the Delphi Murders trial continue for Day 2 after beginning in Delphi on Oct. 18, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven years, eight months, and five days since Abby Williams and Libby German went missing in Delphi, the trial for accused killer Richard Allen started Friday.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. Following the second interview, he was taken into custody.

Saturday’s session was set to begin at 9 a.m. Follow this blog throughout the day and stay tuned to News 8 for the very latest.

NOTE: Times listed on the blog headers are the time the entry was written, not the time the events happened in court. Those events will be noted in the story when available.

For a brief summary of Day 1 in the Delphi Murders trial, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Brief summary of Day 1 in Delphi Murders trial

Court proceedings on Friday began at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi with opening statements from the prosecution and Allen’s defense.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin began his statement by saying “Richard Allen is an innocent man,” before discussing key pieces of evidence, including DNA from hair found in Abby Williams’ hand not matching Allen’s, false confessions from Allen and his family, and witnesses who would testify that Allen was not on the High Monon Bridge in Delphi on the day the girls disappeared.

State prosecutor Nick McLeland began his opening statement by describing Feb. 13, 2017, as a “summer day in the middle of winter” and Libby and Abby’s adventure on the bridge. He warned the jury of graphic pictures that would be shown and said witnesses would testify that Allen confessed to being on the bridge. Allen and his wife both “furiously” shook their heads hearing the prosecution’s mention of him being on the bridge.

Special Judge Frances Gull also ruled in favor of the state’s request that composite sketches used during the investigation would NOT be allowed as evidence in the trial. The first courtroom sketch of the trial was also released to the public Friday evening.

The first set of emotional testimonies came from Libby German's grandmother, Becky Patty; sister, Kelsi Seibert; and father, Derrick German. Abby's mother, Anna Williams, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Catron ended Friday's witness statements.