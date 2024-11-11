Delphi Murders trial: Day 21 live blog

Day 14 of the Delphi Murders trial is Tuesday at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. Richard Allen, 52, is charged with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Trail in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. (WISH Photo/Kyla Russell)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is Day 21 in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, and the fourth day – or third full day – of jury deliberations.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Originally, 16 Allen County residents sat as the jury on the case, but one juror was dismissed on Oct. 25.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

9 a.m.: Court in session for the day

The jury in the Delphi Murders trial arrived at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi shortly before 9 a.m. for the fourth day of deliberations.

Deliberations will continue Tuesday if the jury is unable to reach a verdict on Monday.

If a verdict is reached on Monday, the judge will be notified and she will then announce to the court a time when the verdict will be read.

8:30 a.m.: Defense arrives at the courthouse

The defense team for Richard Allen has arrived at the Carroll County Courthouse.

8:27 a.m.: Jury arrives at courthouse

Vans carrying the 15 jurors — 12 who will decide if Richard Allen is guilty and three alternates — have arrived at the Carroll County Courthouse for the fourth day (third full day) of deliberations.

Their task is to determine whether suspect Richard Allen is guilty of the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German.

Brief summary of Day 20 of the Delphi Murders trial

The jury wrapped up deliberations on Saturday after five hours.

At one point, the jury asked Richard Allen’s defense team for another look at some of the evidence they presented.

Special Judge Frances Gull said the evidence could only be displayed one time.

The court did not say what evidence the jury wanted to review.

News 8’s Kyla Russell says Allen and his defense team were seen leaving the courthouse just before 2 p.m. It was unclear why the group departed.

There will be 15 jurors in the room again on Monday — the 12 who will decide whether Richard Allen is guilty in the murders of Abby and Libby, along with three alternates.

Deliberations could take hours or days. The 12-member jury (three alternates excluded) must reach a unanimous verdict.

If they have reasonable doubt Allen committed the murders, they are instructed to find him not guilty.

If they believe he committed the murders, they are instructed to find him guilty.

If the jury is unable to reach a unanimous verdict, the trial could end in a mistrial.

Deliberations will continue Tuesday if a verdict is not reached on Monday.