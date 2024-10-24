Delphi Murders trial: Day 6 live blog

Thursday is the sixth day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. (WISH Photo/Kyla Russell)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is the sixth day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Sixteen Allen County residents sit as the jury on the case.

Day 6 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available.

9 a.m.: Court is set to begin

Brief summary of Day 5 in the Delphi murders trial

Wednesday began with a motion from Richard Allen’s attorneys to admit evidence regarding Odinism and the theory that the girls were murdered in a “ritualistic killing.”

In September 2023, the defense filed a memorandum claiming that members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German.”

The court struck down the Odinism theory last month. Gull has not yet ruled on the latest motion.

The first witness was Dr. Roland Kohr, who performed autopsies on Abby and Libby’s bodies. He described the wounds each girl had. He said the girls did not have blatant defensive wounds or sexual trauma.

Kohr said the girls could have been wounded with a box cutter, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell. This sparked a back-and-forth with the defense, which argued that Kohr’s original report said the girls were wounded with a serrated edge.

Allen’s attorneys accused Kohr of changing his story without telling them.

Second to testify was Sarah Carbaugh, who told the court she saw Bridge Guy walking alongside the road “covered in mood and blood” around 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017, says News 8’s Kyla Russell.

Carbaugh said she recognized the photo of Bridge Guy as the man she saw covered in blood and mud, but that she waited three weeks to notify police because she was scared.

The defense questioned Carbaugh about alleged discrepancies in her descriptions over the years in police interviews. She also claimed a section of her June 2017 police interview was missing.

The state then called Christopher Cecil, commander of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who spearheaded wo reports on Libby’s cell phone activity.

Cecil said the phone was being used by both girls on the day they disappeared. He told the courts which apps had Libby and Abby’s logins.

He said the the phone was last unlocked around 2:07 p.m. and the Bridge Guy video was taken at 2:13 p.m. At 2:14 p.m., someone tried to unlock the phone with a fingerprint. 2:32 p.m. is the last known movement of the phone.

Libby’s phone stayed on and received messages until at least 10:30 p.m. Although it wasn’t turned off, it stopped receiving messages until 4:33 a.m. on Feb. 14. When asked why this happened, Cecil replied, “I don’t know.”

When asked if the 23 electronic devices seized from Richard Allen in 2022 connected him to Abby and Libby, Cecil said no. He said that nothing linked Allen to the girls, other than having searched for info about the case, Russell reports.

The prosecution pointed out that Allen had a different phone in 2017 not included in the seize. The defense responded that Allen did not have his phone from 2017 in 2022.