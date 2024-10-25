Delphi Murders trial: Day 7 live blog

Community members and members of the media wait outside the locked doors of the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi before the start of Day 7 of the Delphi Murders trial. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is the seventh day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Sixteen Allen County residents sit as the jury on the case.

Day 7 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available.

Brief summary of Day 6 in the Delphi murders trial

Thursday began with testimony from Kathy Shank, who acted as a “secretary” for the investigation.

Shank said she took down tipster’s names and information, but that her job was not to decide if a tip should be followed up on. Shank eventually created a filing system and organized the reports — more than 14,000 of them — into five filing cabinets.

She told the court that in 2020, she was asked to scan every file into an electronic database — a process that took two years.

Shank said that in September 2022, she found a handwritten tip that said a “Richard Allen Whiteman” had “self-reported being on the trails and girls had seen him at the same time.”

Shank realized the tip was mislabeled. “Richard Allen Whiteman” wasn’t a name — it was a person named Richard Allen, who lived on Whiteland Drive.

The jury asked, “How did you determine the name was incorrect on the file?”

Shank replied that being from the area, she knew there was a Whiteman Drive.

Under cross-examination, Shank said the mistake on Allen’s name was made before she joined the investigation.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin asked Shank, “There was no other tip, to your knowledge, that involved Richard Allen?”

Shank replied, “To my knowledge, no.”

The second person to take the stand was Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett.

One of the most notable moments of his testimony, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell, was when he played the 43-second “Bridge Guy” video and shared what he thinks was said:

Abby: “Is he right here? Don’t leave me up here.” Libby: “This is the path…that be a gun…there’s no path here.” Bridge Guy: “Guys.” One of the girls: “Hi.” Bridge Guy: “Down the hill.”

Liggett said Kathy Shank brought his concerns to her, and he contacted former Delphi police chief Steve Mullin.

Steve Mullin was the next person to testify.

Mullin told the court he discovered Allen drove a black Ford Focus and that he found a car matching that description passing by the Hoosier Harvestore in security video from Feb. 13, 2017.

The jury was shown a 9-second video of the vehicle passing from east to west, followed by close-ups of the car .

Mullin said he and Liggett went to Richard Allen’s house to talk about the investigation and Allen agreed to go with them to the police station.

Allen told police what he was wearing that day, and gave a timeline of events that included time at his mother’s house in Peru, a stop in Delphi for a jacket, and parking his car at the old DCS building in Delphi.

Mullin said Allen told them he arrived at the trails at noon — which was different than what he’d said previously — and that he went on the Monon High Bridge to look at fish and saw three girls near there.

Allen told and Liggett they could look in his phone, but then changed his mind.

They showed Allen a photo of “Bridge Guy,” according to Mullin, and Allen said that if one of the girls took the photo on their phone, there was “no way” it could be him.

Allen left the interview after that.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin started cross-examination by telling Mullin he had “lied to the jury” because he was “so desperate for Richard Allen to be going west” on 300 North. If he was traveling that direction, the security camera footage would have caught him.

After some back-and-forth, Mullin ended up agreeing with Baldwin that Allen had said he was driving through the town to get to the trails, meaning he was traveling east. The video shared earlier as evidence showed the vehicle passing from east to west.

Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett returned to the stand Thursday afternoon.

He testified to finding out about the tip involving Allen and contacting Mullin. He told the jury he went to CVS to take a photo of Allen’s Ford Focus.

Similarly to Mullin, talked about interviewing Allen at the police station in October 2022.

Liggett also told the jury about what was found in the search of Allen’s home, including guns and ammunition.

He said he found another .40-caliber Winchester cartridge as well as more .40-caliber ammunition from a different brand. They also found a Carhartt jacket in a closet — Allen told Liggett and Mullin he was wearing Carhartt jacket on Feb. 13, 2017 — and over two dozen knives or box cutters.

Liggett says none of the physical evidence or digital evidence tied Allen to the scene.

Dave Vido from Indiana State Police was the next to testify. He helped carry out the search at Allen’s home in the fall of 2022.

Vido showed photos from the search to the jury. The photos included a workbench at Allen’s home that contained knives and box cutters, guns and ammunition, coats (including a blue jacket), and a closet gun case. Some items, including two dozen box-cutter knives, were taken to a state police post.

Vido told the court that he wasn’t aware of any connections found between Allen and the victims.

State Police Lt. Jerry Holeman testified after Vido. He said he did an initial walk-through of the home, then sat inside a car with Allen while the search was underway.

Holeman said that while they were in the car, he asked if Allen wanted to fill out a form for items damaged in the search. He said Allen responded, “It doesn’t matter. It’s over.”