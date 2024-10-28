Delphi Murders trial: Day 9 live blog

Spectators line up to enter the Carroll County Courthouse for the trail of Richard Allen, accused of the slayings of two teenage girls in 2017, started Oct. 18, 2024, and is expected to run into November, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Day nine in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Monday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Sixteen Allen County residents sit as the jury on the case.

Day 9 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.,

Tune into News 8 and follow our live blog throughout the day for the latest developments.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available. These notes are compiled from photographs of written notes provided by reporters in courtroom and emailed to the WISH-TV news desk.

For a brief summary of Day 8 in the Delphi Murders trial (Saturday), scroll to the bottom of the page.

To view all of our previous trial coverage, click here.

9 a.m.: Court begins for Monday session

News 8’s Kyla Russell is back in Delphi for continuing coverage of the double murder trial of Richard Allen.

Follow Kyla on X for photos, recaps, and more from Delphi.

Brief summary of Day 8 in the Delphi Murders trial

The court heard from one witness on Saturday, the eighth day of the Delphi Murders trial: Indiana State Police Lieutenant Jerry Holeman.

Holeman interviewed Richard Allen on Oct. 26, 2022. That’s less than two weeks after Allen’s Delphi home was searched and his car as well as several guns and phones were seized.

The recorded interview eventually led to Allen’s arrest.

Holeman started by explaining his technique for questioning a witness. He talked about the “common practice” of lying to suspects about the amount of evidence investigators have.

Holeman said he didn’t plan on arresting Allen at the start of the interview, but still read him his rights.

He said he asked Allen if anyone borrowed his car, clothes, or gun for long periods of time, to which Allen said “no.” Allen also denied having his firearm on him on Feb. 13, 2017, the day of the murders.

He then explained to Allen that a forensic report said the cartridge found at the scene had been cycled through his SIG Sauer P226. Allen had no explanation and said that was not possible.

Allen’s demeanor changed after that, according to Holeman.

Holeman then explained to Allen that there were witnesses who said he was the man in the “Bridge Guy” video. He said in court this was not true, but was used as a way to get a reaction from Allen.

Allen denied at least 20 times he was the killer and that his gun was there, according to Holeman.

“I am not going to tell you something I didn’t do…l don’t care what you do to me. I am not going to ever tell you something I didn’t do,” Holeman said Allen said in the interview.

Holeman said Allen confirmed he was on the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017.

“I noticed a few signs of deception…very subtle,” Holeman said when asked about the interview.

After meeting with other investigators, Holeman determined Allen would be arrested, according to News 8’s Kyla Russell.

When asked by the defense if mistakes have been made with the investigation, Holeman responded, “There’s been mistakes, yes.”