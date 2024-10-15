Delphi defense makes surprise claim during Day 2 of jury selection

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Jury selection in the Delphi murders trial ended Tuesday with a full jury – and with Richard Allen’s defense team revealing a previously unheard claim.

The claim came during opening statements before jury selection began, News 8’s Kyla Russell reports.

In these arguments, the prosecution asked the court to prohibit from the trial the infamous and widely-circulated police sketches used by investigators, while the defense claimed that hair found in Abby Williams’ hand did not match Richard Allen’s DNA.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was a pharmacy technician who worked and lived in Delphi, the hometown of Williams and German. He was first questioned by investigators in 2017, then again in October 2022 shortly before his arrest.

The defense did not elaborate the claim further or say who’s DNA the hair matched.

Outside of their motions, both the prosecution and defense gave further insight into their strategies based on their questions to potential jurors.

Russell reports the prosecution’s questions focused on what evidence a juror might need to be convinced that someone is guilty. The defense countered, leaning heavily into the concept of innocence and constitutional innocence.

Tuesday’s jury selection began with 12 jurors and 2 alternates selected, though Special Judge Fran Gull announced that three had been dismissed, knocking the panel down to 11.

After the state and defense gave their opening statements, another round of questioning began, bringing in four more jurors. Two of the jurors have histories in law enforcement and the other two have served on jury panels before.

Following another round of questions, another member was chosen, bringing the panel to the needed 16 members. By the end of Tuesday, a full jury was selected, consisting of 10 women and six men.

Judge Gull also selected a 17th person to include in the 16-person pool, but has not announced why, according to Russell.

Court will not be in session Wednesday, but two additional hearings will take place at the Allen County courthouse on Thursday. One of the hearings will decide if the police sketches used by investigators can be presented to the jury.

The jury will also be sworn in during Thursday’s proceedings.

The jury will then be transported to Carroll County, which is roughly 100 miles from Ft. Wayne. Jurors will stay at a hotel near the courthouse in Delphi. They will be sequestered for the duration of the trial and will not be able to use cell phones or watch news broadcasts.

The trial is set to start in Delphi on Friday.

News 8’s Kyla Russell and Ashley Fowler contributed to this report.

Related Coverage