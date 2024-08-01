Live blog: Day 3 of hearings for Delphi murders suspect

For a refresher on the Delphi murders trial and what will be discussed in the hearings, see the “RECAP” section of the live blog.

Follow along here for a live observation of the hearing — in and outside of the courthouse.

8:30 a.m.

Special Judge Frances Gull has arrived at the Carroll County Courthouse.

I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher and News 8 photojournalist Kevin Stinson will be live from the Carroll County courthouse throughout the day to provide updates on Thursday’s motions hearing.

8 a.m.

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has arrived at the Carroll County Courthouse for the third day of motions hearings before Special Judge Frances Gull.

7:15 a.m.

RECAP

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man accused in the 2017 Delphi murders, is expected at a Thursday motions hearing at the Carroll County Courthouse.

Thursday is the third day of hearings in the Delphi murders case. State prosecutors and Allen’s defense team will discuss whether certain topics should be withheld from the trial when it begins in October.

The hearings “could forever change the outcome of the case — and decide what information the jury can be told,” according to I-Team 8 investigative reporter Kody Fisher.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Frances Gull heard arguments on Richard Allen’s mental health and whether a jury can be told about the multiple confessions Allen has made while in solitary confinement at Westville Prison.

An Indiana State Police detective who listened to all of Allen’s phone calls from prison said he started confessing to the murders in April 2023 while on the phone with his family.

His family initially didn’t believe him and later told him, “They’re messing with you. They’re messing with your mind.”

The detective said Allen confessed to the Delphi murders more than 60 times with specific details about what he did and why he did it, making statements like, “I killed those two girls.”

Allen’s attorneys argued that the confessions coincided with a decline in his mental health. They claimed that Allen was “coerced” into confessing while in Westville, saying his 5th, 6th, 8th, and 14th Amendment rights were violated.

The prosecution refuted the defense’s claims that the inmates and prison guards were “actors” and forced Allen to confess. They say that Allen was never interrogated and that his confessions, both verbal and written, were of his own accord.

Because of Allen’s “voluntary confessions,” the prosecution argued the motion to suppress should be thrown out altogether.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen’s trial has already been pushed back several times since his arrest. The most recent trial dates were May 13-31, but the case was pushed to October after the defense told Judge Gull that they needed more time to present their case.

The trial is now set to start Oct. 14 and run through Nov. 15.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

