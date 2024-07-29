Three court hearings could change outcome of Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three court hearings starting in Carroll County on Tuesday could forever change the outcome of the Delphi murders case – and decide what information the jury can be told.

State prosecutors and defense attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen will be in court Tuesday through Thursday to discuss whether or not certain topics should be omitted from the trial.

In court filings made in April, prosecutors requested the court bar the defense from bringing up certain terms from past arguments, such as geofencing, Odinism theory, and other possible suspects.

Kevin Greenlee, co-host of podcast “The Murder Sheet,” told I-Team 8, “The prosecution would argue the reason why they filed that is they don’t want the trial to be cluttered up with a lot of confusing things that are not relevant to the case.”

With state prosecutors requesting these subjects be censored, many of the defense team’s arguments cannot be shared with the jury.

In previous court filings, the defense has argued that the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German were ritualistic, done by Odinists who practice an ancient Nordic religion. In those filings, the defense team has pointed the finger at several other possible suspects.

I-Team 8 has not named them because they have not been charged with a crime.

In these three hearings, the defense team will have to present enough evidence to convince Judge Frances Gull that they should be allowed to tell a jury about those other possible suspects.

“We’re going to have to see if the defense actually rises to the level of evidentiary value that the judge says, ‘Okay, this can be allowed in vs. this is a distraction,’” Aine Cain, “The Murder Sheet” cohost, said.

“You really want to see the defense clear a wider hurdle than just, ‘This guy seems kind of creepy.’ And, so, that’s what we’re really going to be looking at because you want to see individuals, private citizens, rights being infringed as some sort of witch hunt.”

Another major issue that will be heard in court is whether or not a jury can be told about the multiple confessions Richard Allen has made while in jail awaiting trial. Those confessions are listed in previous court filings.

“One of the fundamental problems that Allen is facing as we go toward trial is the fact that he is allegedly making incriminating statements or confessions to upwards of 30 people,” Cain said.

Final rulings for the hearings will likely not be announced for some time.