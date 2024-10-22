Delphi Trial | Full Coverage

The trial for Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen began on October 18 and is set to run six days a week through mid-November.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder in the deaths of Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017.

Below is a list of recaps from each day of the trial with links to the full LIVE trial blogs from those days.

Court proceedings on Friday began at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi with opening statements from the prosecution and Allen’s defense.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin began his statement by saying “Richard Allen is an innocent man,” before discussing points from their argument, including DNA from hair found in Abby Williams’ hand not matching Allen’s, false confessions from Allen and his family, and witnesses who would testify that Allen was not on the High Monon Bridge in Delphi on the day the girls disappeared.

State prosecutor Nick McLeland began his opening statement by describing Feb. 13, 2017, as a “summer day in the middle of winter” and Libby and Abby’s adventure on the bridge. He warned the jury of graphic pictures that would be shown and said witnesses would testify that Allen confessed to being on the bridge. Allen and his wife both “furiously” shook their heads hearing the prosecution’s mention of him being on the bridge.

Special Judge Frances Gull also ruled in favor of the state’s request that composite sketches used during the investigation would NOT be allowed as evidence in the trial. The first courtroom sketch of the trial was also released to the public Friday evening.

The first set of emotional testimonies came from Libby German’s grandmother, Becky Patty; sister, Kelsi Seibert; and father, Derrick German. Abby’s mother, Anna Williams, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitchell Catron ended Friday’s witness statements. To read their statements, click here.

Saturday’s court proceedings at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi with testimony from three witnesses: Steve Mullin, Delphi’s police chief in February 2017; Jake Johns, the search party member who found Libby’s tie-dyed T-shirt; and Pat Brown, the man who found the girls’ bodies. To read their testimonies, click here.

It was an emotional day in the Carroll County courthouse on Monday.

While the jury heard from three law enforcement officers who were some of the first to document the scene, the court also saw 42 crime scene photos. Most of the courtroom struggled to watch.

They included several graphic images of Abby Williams and Libby German’s bodies, as well as other evidence from the scene. News 8’s Kyla Russell reported that Family members of both the girls and Richard Allen were emotional, either holding hands, crying, or looking away from the exhibits.

Testimonies were given by Dep. Darron Giancola, the first deputy to see the girls’ bodies; Indiana State Police Sgt. Jason Page, a crime scene investigator who secured and photographed the scene; ISP Sgt. Duane Datzman, a retired crime scene technician who was the CSI at the Deer Creek scene; and ISP Trooper Brian Olehy, who helped photograph evidence of the crime scene. To read their testimonies, click here.

Outside of the courtroom, Richard Allen’s defense team requested that crime scene video recorded by Libby German shortly before her death should be limited and asked that the state not elicit testimony about the sounds in the area.

Tuesday began with cross-examination of ISP Trooper Brian Olehy, who discussed a large exhibit of crime scene evidence, most contained in sealed, brown paper bags. During the exhibit, Olehy said he was not aware of any DNA found that was connected to Richard Allen.

According to News 8’s Kyla Russell, a tense back-and-forth between the defense, prosecution, and Olehy followed, prompting objections from the prosecution. He also discussed the unspent bullet found at the scene, a piece of evidence the defense referred to as the “magic bullet.”

After lunch, ISP Lt. Brian Bunner, a state forensic examiner, explained the process of cellphone data extraction and discussed the infamous “bridge video” found on Libby German’s phone. Bunner said in only some screenshots taken from the video can a man be seen behind the girls. The man in the video has been given the moniker “Bridge Guy” by many.

The defense asked about the GPS data from the video, to which Bunner answered that the coordinates were close to the bridge, but he did not look at the data. Following Bunner, audio-visual forensic expert Jeremey Chapman testified about enhancing audio in the bridge recording to pinpoint where the “Bridge Guy” was heard saying “Down the hill.”

Then, three witnesses who said they saw “Bridge Guy” on the High Monon Trail the day Libby German and Abby Williams went missing testified.

One witness, Railly Voorheis, said she saw Bridge Guy on the trial and told him “hi,” but he didn’t respond.

The second witness, Breann Welber, said she made a post to Snapchat when she went to the bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. She said Libby had messaged her on Snapchat sometime before going missing. After the grainy photo of “Bridge Guy” was released to the public, Welber said, “First thing I thought was that is the person I saw on the trail.”

The third was Betsey Blair, who frequently visited the Monon Trail. She did several loops of the trail on Feb. 13, 2017, and said she saw “Bridge Guy,” and later saw two girls on the trail. She said she immediately recognized “Bridge Guy” as the man she saw on the trail.

The last witness to testify Tuesday afternoon was Steve Mullin, former chief of police for Delphi and an investigator for the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office. He discussed collecting video from sources in the Delphi case and how he determined when and where the videos were taken.

Day 5 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.