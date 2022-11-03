Crime Watch 8

Delphi suspect Allen to be moved to state facility; judge decries ‘blood lust’ for information

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A man charged in the killings of two teenagers in 2017 will be moved from from a county jail to a state facility.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby filed a request Thursday to transfer Richard Allen to the Indiana Department of Corrections. That request was subsequently approved by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener. Allen has been charged in the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German in 2017.

In the order, Judge Diener wrote that the move is for Allen’s safety.

Court documents explain that when Allen appeared for his initial hearing, he was covered in protective gear. Court papers say this was not used to protect him from the court, but rather protect him from the public.

“This FINDING is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on ‘public information’ about Defendant and this case,” Diener wrote.

Diener also wrote about YouTube creators posting videos about him.

“While this officer is responsible for the entirety of the Circuit Court docket it attempts to ignore the maelstrom of ‘interest’ from the public, it is known that YouTube already hosts content regarding family members of this judicial officer, including photos,” Diener wrote. “The public’s blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous. ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS administering this action do not feel safe and are not protected.”

While Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, a probable cause affidavit has not yet been made public. It is not yet known how police linked him to the case. A hearing regarding the documents has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

Read more of Diener’s order below: