Delaware County traffic stop results in discovery of drugs, gun

by: Staff Reports

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Two people have been taken into custody following a traffic stop in Delaware County.

Indiana State Police said Monday that a trooper stopped a westbound vehicle for expired license plates about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Fuson Road near Cowan Road. That’s south of Muncie.

Police said the plates had expired in December 2018. After making contact with the driver, 30-year-old Ashley Titus, and passenger 19-year-old Jammie Watson, the trooper learned neither had a valid driver’s license.

A Delaware County deputy and a police dog were called to assist with the scene.

The police dog hinted at the possible presence of contraband. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 10 grams of marijuana, pills thought to be hydrocodone and a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Both were arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail, state police said, and they face preliminary criminal charges.

