Deputies attempt to serve arrest warrant in 6-hour standoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deputies had a standoff with a man they were attempting to serve an attempted murder arrest warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant on James Yarbrough, 50, in the 6300 block of South Harding Street.

When they arrived, Yarbrough told deputies he was barricaded in a closet, had a gun, and would shoot anyone that entered.

Deputies then retreated from Yarbrough’s home and requested backup from the sheriff’s office STAR Team, which acts similarly to a SWAT team. The street was closed during the standoff.

Negotiators spoke with Yarbrough for almost six hours in hopes to get Yarbrough to surrender peacefully. Eventually, the team injected pepper spray into the residence to force Yarbrough out. Yarbrough then attempted suicide.

Emergency services were on the scene and immediately began treating Yarbrough. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was last said to be in extremely critical condition as of Wednesday night.

