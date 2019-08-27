Deputies ID suspect vehicle in Madison County hit-and-run

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies have provided a vehicle description after a teen on a bike was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a silver Hyundai Elantra, believed to be a 2001-2003 model. Investigators believe the headlight was broken. The fender, hood and front right side may have damage.

Deputies believe the vehicle was driven by a white male.

The crash severely injured 16-year-old De’Shawn Nance of Anderson. A witness said Nance was flung at least 20 feet into the air when he was struck just before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital after the crash.

