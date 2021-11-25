Crime Watch 8

Deputies looking for motorhome stolen in Noblesville

by: Adam Staten
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for those responsible for the recent theft of a motorhome in Noblesville, according to Crime Stoppers.

The organization said that at some point between Oct. 18 and Nov. 14 a motorhome was stolen from a storage facility in Noblesville, Indiana.

The motorhome, which investigators believe is still in the Indianapolis area, is described as a black and gold painted Newark Bay Say Sport 2903 with a VIN number that ends in 3117.

Anyone with information on the motorhome or those responsible for the theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

