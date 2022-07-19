Crime Watch 8

Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man on motorcycle

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man by the name of Charles Benfer who they believe is armed and dangerous. They say he needs to be taken into custody as soon as possible “before he kills or injures and individual or family.”

Photo Provided-Huntington County Sherriff’s Office

Officers from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve attempted to stop Benfer while he was riding his motorcycle, a 2004-2005 Suzuki GSXR. They say Benfer has been taunting police into a pursuit with dangerous speeds.

Investigators say Benfer recently discharged a weapon in the city limits. After taunting police and carrying a weapon, police say he is armed and dangerous to the public.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Huntington County Sherriff’s Office at 260-356-8316.