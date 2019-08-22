Deputies searching for rape suspect in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a rape suspect.

Deputies say a person was sexually assaulted in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 near Tapp Road and Rayle Place.

The victim’s car had stalled in that area and the suspect pulled up to “assist” the victim before assaulting the victim in his car.

Deputies describe the suspect as 5’5″ to 5’10” with a thin build. He has blonde, light brown or gray hair that is shoulder length on the sides and back but is thinning or bald on top.

He was driving a light blue car. The victim said the suspect had alcohol on his breath.

If you have information on the case, please call (812) 349-2861 or email investigations@co.monroe.in.us.