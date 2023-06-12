Deputies seek man accused of leaving 2 boys at Indiana campground

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies are searching for a man charged with abandoning two boys without food last week at a park’s campground, Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier said Monday.

Deputies were searching for Dell G. Driskell, 42, of Rockville.

A 16-year-old boy was abandoned for four days, the sheriff says. A 17-year-old was left with the 16-year-old for more than day before authorities found the pair Thursday in Driskell’s pop-up camper.

Deputies found the boys in good condition, just hungry, the sheriff told News 8 by phone. The boys only had consumed water from a campground spigot while left at Rockville Lake Park.

The park is off Marshall Road about a half-mile northeast of the town of Rockville. The Parke County seat of about 2,500 people is about a 90-minute drive west of downtown Indianapolis.

The sheriff said he could only speculate why the boys were left at the campground, and he did not want to do that. Little Raccoon Conservancy District owns the park. Parke County Parks & Recreation operates the park, which has a beach on a large lake and more than 50 campsites.

Driskell was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent in Parke Circuit Court on Friday. A cash bond of $10,000 was set.

Indiana Department of Child Services assisted investigators.