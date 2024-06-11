Deputy’s actions in Anderson police shooting deemed justified

Police lights on top of a patrol car at a crime scene. The Madison County Sheriff's Department determined that a deputy who fatally shot an Indianapolis man outside a home in Anderson when trying to serve him an arrest warrant on June 1 was justified in his actions. (WISH Photo)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has found that a deputy’s actions in using lethal force against an Indianapolis man in an Anderson police shooting on June 1 were justified.

The deputy, identified as 4-year veteran Mason Brizendine, was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday, and also released bodycam footage of the incident.

The department says around 9 p.m. June 1, Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant to Lataurus Harrison, 44, at the request of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison was wanted for violating his home detention and numerous terms of his probation related to his 2023 conviction of strangulation, domestic battery, and sexual battery.

Prosecutors added that his home detention came as part of a plea deal Harrison agreed to in March 2023. The plea agreement dismissed Harrison’s previous convictions from 2021 for multiple counts of rape, attempted rape, criminal confinement, and five other charges. The deal also suspended his sentence to be served on one year of probation and 180 days of home detention.

When searching for Harrison, deputies found him sitting in his parked car outside a home in the 1600 block of Fairview Street in Anderson.

Deputies, including Brizendine, surrounded Harrison’s vehicle, giving him multiple commands to show his hands and to keep them in view.

In bodycam footage, deputies can be heard giving Harrison 18 verbal commands to show his hands. While he complied with a few of the commands, the department says Harrison “continued talking on his cellphone, reached for his pocket, and made other furtive movements inside the vehicle.”

Few of the commands from deputies included:

“Get your hand out of your pocket, you’re going to get shot!”

“Hand out of your pocket!”

“Put your hands up! Get your hands out of your pocket!”

“Get your hands out of your pocket!”

Officers then tried to open Harrison’s car, but it was locked. Eight more commands for Harrison to unlock or get out of the vehicle followed.

As deputies planned to break into his vehicle, Brizendine was asked to keep watch of Harrison. When Harrison reached for his pocket another time, Brizendine was heard yelling, “He’s reaching for his pocket! Get out of your pocket!”

Due to the angle of Brizendine’s bodycam, prosecutors say the moment Harrison reaches for his pocket was not visible, but a black handgun is visible for several frames as Harrison points a gun at deputies.

A screenshot of bodycam footage shows Harrison pointing a gun toward deputies. The steel ejection port of the gun is most visible in the frame. (Provided Photo/Madison County Prosecutor’s Office)

When Harrison raised his firearm at officers, Brizendine fired his gun 10 times. Harrison was struck by seven of the 10 rounds.

After shots were fired, deputies immediately called for emergency services. Despite life-saving efforts, Harrison was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

An autopsy determined Harrison died from multiple gunshot wounds, including a shot directly to the heart.

No one else was injured in the incident.

During a search of Harrison’s vehicle, police say they found a semi-automatic handgun in the front seat.

The black Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun found in the passenger seat of Harrison’s vehicle. (Provided Photo/Madison County Prosecutor’s Office)

Prosecutors say multiple investigations, including how Harrison obtained a handgun as a serious violent felon, were ongoing.